@JeremyECrawford Elf trait Trance implies non-elves are less than semiconscious when asleep. Does sleep impose the Unconscious condition? To clarify, asking about mundane sleep, not magical slumber caused by sleep spell. Is it intended for mundane sleep to impose Unconscious?
— Christian Milne (@christianmilne) April 17, 2017
A sleeping character is unconscious. This is mentioned in "Using and Tracking Conditions" (DMG, 248). #DnD https://t.co/OVyxg4Eejy
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2017
One thought on “Does sleep impose the Unconscious condition?”
More importantly, what does “semiconscious” mean? It’s not a rules term like Unconscious. Is there a partial penalty to checks? Is it just flavor and elves are essentially 100% conscious during sleep?