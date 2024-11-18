@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls previously stated that the sharpshooter feat should work with daggers. What’s your official ruling on this?
— Joe_Sith (@jsdeangelo) April 9, 2016
Sharpshooter feat—the first two benefits work with a ranged attack with any weapon, including a dagger. #DnD https://t.co/UySj1baaw9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 11, 2016
4 thoughts on “Does Sharpshooter feat work with daggers?”
Why are “thrown” weapons not considered “ranged weapons” for the purposes of the sharpshooter feat? What is the intent behind that decision?
This isn’t and should never have been considered accurate. The Sharpshooter Feat requires a “Ranged Weapon” to do be attacked with. Daggers and such are melee weapons that you are throwing. The same language is used for all features of Sharpshooter.
IF I THROW A HAMMER AT RANGE ITS NOW A RANGED WEAPON. if i go to court they will use that verbiage that i struck someone at range with the hammer.
That’s nice for real-world events, but the game mechanics have the delineations/specifications, as-noted, for multiple reasons ranging from game-play balance, thematic approach, and interaction with other rulesets within the game. There are other terms/words used in the game that mechanically have different meanings/applications vs their real-world usage — this case is just an example of such.