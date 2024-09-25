@JeremyECrawford If a druid wildshapes into a wolf and is then targeted with power word kill does the druid revert dead or alive?
— Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) April 4, 2016
If you have 100 hp or fewer, power word kill causes you to die. Notice that it doesn’t say you drop to 0 hp. #DnD https://t.co/MnVjACCIml
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016
@JeremyECrawford So what is PHB pg. 66 “You automatically revert if…..drop to 0hp, *or Die* .” telling us? Form dies, Druid reverts, yes?
— Airatome118 (@Airatome) April 28, 2016
Beast form ends if the druid dies; things like power word kill can end you without reducing hit points. #DnD https://t.co/sxcd3shfP3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2016
3 thoughts on “If a druid wildshapes into a wolf and is targeted with power word kill: dead or alive?”
This is why I’ve houseruled all uses of Polymorph and Wildshape let you take on the Animal’s HP as THP, which drop when those THP are out or you recieve another source of THP that you accept. This fixes both these total abuses of anti-wildshape and polmorph (see the Polymorph a dragon into a frog/Disintegrate combo) and the lack of instances of THP that Crawford once mentioned on the Dragon podcast.
You’re nerfing a 9th level spell because it combos with polymorph? hmmm seems sketch
balancing the game*
we get it, powergamers love the broken state of current casters but some people like balance