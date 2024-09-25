If a druid wildshapes into a wolf and is targeted with power word kill: dead or alive?

@JeremyECrawford If a druid wildshapes into a wolf and is then targeted with power word kill does the druid revert dead or alive? — Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) April 4, 2016

If you have 100 hp or fewer, power word kill causes you to die. Notice that it doesn’t say you drop to 0 hp. #DnD https://t.co/MnVjACCIml — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So what is PHB pg. 66 “You automatically revert if…..drop to 0hp, *or Die* .” telling us? Form dies, Druid reverts, yes? — Airatome118 (@Airatome) April 28, 2016