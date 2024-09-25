If a druid wildshapes into a wolf and is targeted with power word kill: dead or alive?

3 thoughts on “If a druid wildshapes into a wolf and is targeted with power word kill: dead or alive?

  1. Quinn Horst says:

    This is why I’ve houseruled all uses of Polymorph and Wildshape let you take on the Animal’s HP as THP, which drop when those THP are out or you recieve another source of THP that you accept. This fixes both these total abuses of anti-wildshape and polmorph (see the Polymorph a dragon into a frog/Disintegrate combo) and the lack of instances of THP that Crawford once mentioned on the Dragon podcast.

