Does proficiency in languages that use the Dwarven script give proficiency in reading Dwarven?

@JeremyECrawford Does proficiency in languages that use the Dwarven script (Gnomish, Orc) give proficiency in reading Dwarven? Or is it just two languages using the same alphabet kind of deal? — Pyrrhic (@PyrrhicPlays) March 22, 2018

Knowing an alphabet doesn't teach you a language. For example, knowing the Roman alphabet, which is shared by many of the world's languages, has yet to teach me French, alas. #DnD https://t.co/yUoU0VrGFg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2018

Unfortunately D&D didn’t really care about this because it didn’t have language nerds on staff – ironic because Tolkien’s day job was being a professional language nerd No language nerds on staff? A funny assumption. In my years as an academic, I translated Koine Greek texts into English, wrote essays in Japanese, and studied, among many other things, linguistics. 🤓 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2018

Sorry for the assumption! No worries! We don't include our CVs in our books. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 22, 2018

In my home game, I let players learn languages from native speakers. It's a downtime activity. A shared alphabet makes learning faster. — Bryan Holmes (@FallenWyvern) March 23, 2018