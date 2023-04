@JeremyECrawford can Sharpshooters -5 to the attack roll for xtra damage be applied to Piercing Arrow? Thnx

The third benefit of the Sharpshooter feat requires two things to function: an attack roll and a hit. If a special attack, like Piercing Arrow, includes neither of those things, the feat's third benefit doesn't apply to that attack. #DnD https://t.co/HmBw710JX9

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2017