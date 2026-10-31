Does multiclass character have proficiency only from the first class?

@JeremyECrawford On multiclass characters. You only get save proficiency from the first class and only get what is listed in multi class? — John Klutts (@Jklutts610) June 1, 2016

Multiclassing: get all save profs. from 1st class but only the profs. in the table (PH 164) from later classes. #DnD https://t.co/ejkfe6zCpl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford What if those proficiencies are granted through a class feature? E.g. War Cleric's armour/weapon proficiency. — Sean (@Lord_Sicarious) June 5, 2016