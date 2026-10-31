Green-Flame Blade no target creatures

@LaggingWarriorCould you please clarify whether or not Greenflame Blade’s cleave damage hits the caster if there are no other creatures? the caster chooses, so only if the caster chooses herself. IIRC, you can always choose nobody for an effect worded that way.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 5, 2015
@UR1PatheticLosr @LaggingWarriorIs there a specific rule in the book for that? I’m coming up short, although I’d rule the same way I don't think we provide specific rules for that, beyond spell text
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 30, 2016