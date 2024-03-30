[…]
"City of Splendors: Waterdeep" web-enhancement "Noble Houses of Waterdeep," House Gralhund had familial ties to the devil
#DnD
— MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) July 6, 2017
Gargauth and as a result counted Tieflings among their ranks.
My question is therefore this:
Does House Gralhund still exist?And if it still exists, is it now made up entirely of Tieflings,
due to the ascension of Asmodeus?
— MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) July 6, 2017
House Gralhund still exists, but scattered far and wide from Waterdeep. Some of them certainly LOOK human. ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 6, 2017
They are no longer acknowledged as a Waterdhavian noble-house,
but still own land here-and-there?
Is that how that is to be taken?

THEY still think they're a Waterdhavian noble house, but current noble houses disagree. Yes, they still own land, in the city and elsewhere.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017
Even if they’re not Waterdhavian nobles,
would they still be nobles because of the
lands they own elsewhere?Nobility in Faerun is a matter of how you're treated by others, and the rights you claim; the Border Kingdoms are full of self-styled nobles
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017