[…]

"City of Splendors: Waterdeep" web-enhancement "Noble Houses of Waterdeep," House Gralhund had familial ties to the devil

[…]#DnD — MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) July 6, 2017

[…]

Gargauth and as a result counted Tieflings among their ranks. My question is therefore this:

Does House Gralhund still exist?And if it still exists, is it now made up entirely of Tieflings,

due to the ascension of Asmodeus?#DungeonsAndDragons#DnD5E#DnD — MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) July 6, 2017

House Gralhund still exists, but scattered far and wide from Waterdeep. Some of them certainly LOOK human. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 6, 2017

They are no longer acknowledged as a Waterdhavian noble-house,

but still own land here-and-there?

Is that how that is to be taken?#DnDTHEY still think they're a Waterdhavian noble house, but current noble houses disagree. Yes, they still own land, in the city and elsewhere. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017