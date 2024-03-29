A Maaril’s tower question

Maaril’s tower question if I may- What are its dimensions, # of stories, and how does it look dragonlike. Thanks as always.Seven levels (incl. street), sweeps up in smooth curves to a pointed cylinder (think Titan booster rocket), but with coiled, long-tailed… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017

…dragon spiraling around it (barbed tail point touches ground, furled wings and head are at top). Base footprint round, average modest… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017

…Waterdhavian shop size (it's not Maaril's only dwelling, thanks to cellar connecting tunnels). — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017

THEY still think they're a Waterdhavian noble house, but current noble houses disagree. Yes, they still own land, in the city and elsewhere. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017

Would those buildings be part of the complex? are all seven stories above ground? once again many thanksThose seven storeys are above ground (there are six below, though the bottom three are tiny to avoid sewers). The linked buildings aren't… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017

…part of the complex, they're nearby shops, rooming houses, etc. that so far as most folk know, have "nothing at all to do" with Maaril.;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 7, 2017