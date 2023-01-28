Does critical hit always ignore modifiers and target AC now?

If the d20 roll for an attack is a 20, the attack hits regardless of any modifiers or the target’s AC. This is called a critical hit. I thought critical hit is in addition to the former effect, but apparently you changed it.You change it from"in addition, the attack is a critical hit" to " it is called a critical hit". Does that mean critical hit always ignore modifiers and target AC now? — Mopo (@MGreat321) November 23, 2017

Rolling a 20 for an attack produces a critical hit. The section "Critical Hits" (PH, 196) then explains what happens when you score such a hit. #DnD https://t.co/n1srMuoNHT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017

Adamantine Armor negates critical hits. The crux of the question is, does a natural 20 automatically hit as a result of being a natural 20, or does it automatically hit as a result of being a critical hit. Previous editions were clearer on this point."If the d20 roll for an attack is a 20, the attack hits regardless of any modifiers or the target's AC" (PH, 194). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017

I know N20 is a critical hit and how the critical hit works when you roll damage. But ignoring modifiers and target AC are not tie to the critical hit in the original PHB, now srd and dndbeyond seem to imply that they do. In every version of the PH, rolling a 20 is what causes you to automatically hit. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017

But the new print call this "phenomenon" (20 from d20) a Critical Hit (before was a separated thing). So Adamantine Armor would make you immune to this phenomenon (the auto-hit part of the critical hit)? Or only the double dice damage part? https://t.co/HtZyk8wJgz — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) November 23, 2017

Adamantine armor makes you immune to the effects of a critical hit—rolling the damage dice twice. In other words, the armor turns the crit into a regular hit. #DnD https://t.co/kyKLl9NlWe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017

Would it also nullify other effects of a crit, like the beheaded by a Vorpal Blade? — Francklin Oliveira (@Asmodha) November 23, 2017

A vorpal sword doesn't rely on you scoring a critical hit. It relies on you rolling a 20. Adamantine armor doesn't change the number on the d20. #DnD https://t.co/6MTP3Ev6sS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017

So to conclude: A champion fighter roll a 19 against a creature with 20 AC wearing an adamantine armor. The fighter will still auto-hit that target even if this phenomenon of auto-hitting is called a critical hit (which the armor gives immunity). Yes, that fact hasn't changed since the core books were published. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017