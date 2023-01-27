@JeremyECrawford do daggers count as swords for the sake of “any sword” magic items? — Big Mike (@gooselord98) October 21, 2017

And rapiers? — Caio (@caiowng) October 21, 2017

I feel like some of these could have just been googled The dictionary is also a useful resource. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2017

Jeremy, I’m surprised you’re not just pointing people to the dictionary on this one. 😉 @MerriamWebster says dagger=knife, rapier=sword. https://t.co/Il9F50VSqU — James Wyatt (@aquelajames) October 22, 2017