@JeremyECrawford do daggers count as swords for the sake of “any sword” magic items?
— Big Mike (@gooselord98) October 21, 2017
Daggers in D&D aren't swords. #DnD https://t.co/1AKLCXGi2I
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2017
And rapiers?
— Caio (@caiowng) October 21, 2017
A rapier is a sword. #DnD https://t.co/53tZdRPGTk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2017
I feel like some of these could have just been googled The dictionary is also a useful resource.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2017
Jeremy, I’m surprised you’re not just pointing people to the dictionary on this one. 😉 @MerriamWebster says dagger=knife, rapier=sword. https://t.co/Il9F50VSqU
— James Wyatt (@aquelajames) October 22, 2017
Oh, I know. 😉
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2017