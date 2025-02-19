Does Arcane Eye can only see (w/ normal vision) up to 30ft away?

@Carminis_VigilArcane Eye has “normal vision and dark vision to 30ft”. Does this mean it can only see (w/ normal vision) up to 30ft away? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2016

@Carminis_VigilSo “normal vision to 30ft” and “darkvision to 30ft”. Great, thanks! You're welcome! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford how would you rule on mirrors inside Arcane Eye's radius? Only see the reflection up to the 30ft boundary, then blackness? — Dan (@Carminis_Vigil) December 4, 2016

A reflection is an image, not a window. That image, not the thing reflected, must be within your vision radius for you to see it. #DnD https://t.co/8QhMG898R1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016