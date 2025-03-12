Do you know why Religion is an Intelligence based skill and not Wisdom based?

The Religion skill represents your knowledge (Intelligence) about religion, not your intuition (Wisdom) about it. #DnD https://t.co/3Rh4MqCpXB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016

@ChameleonPro1 @JeremyECrawford no reason an untrained wizard should be more knowledgeable than a cleric/paladin who literally study the 1/ — Chris Martin (@CMSLOPOrion) December 5, 2016

Being a cleric/paladin doesn’t mean you study religion. It means you’re blessed with divine power. You decide if you’ve also studied. #DnD https://t.co/noU59KV3lw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016

@CMSLOPOrion @ChameleonPro1however, even your average int priest should know substantially more than a rocket scientist about religion Yes, but a cleric/paladin isn’t necessarily a priest. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016