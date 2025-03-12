Do you know why Religion is an Intelligence based skill and not Wisdom based?

Do you know why Religion is an Intelligence based skill and not Wisdom based?

  1. Alex says:

    an example that may help, In Dragonlance chronicles a Barbarian princess, or maybe chieftains daughter Goldmoon, was the first Cleric of Mishakal, and in fact it was more of a vision of a staff that needed collecting and she latter found discs and another priest who would in sum represent the return of the gods. The gods had been gone, the knowledge forgotten, and it needed research and adventure to find the broken pieces of a lost age. A theologian studies religon, but not all theologians are called to faith. A sage or studious mage, may in fact know more about the cosmology and pantheons of the world, than an uneducated shaman.

