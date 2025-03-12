Do you know why Religion is an Intelligence based skill and not Wisdom based?
The Religion skill represents your knowledge (Intelligence) about religion, not your intuition (Wisdom) about it. #DnD https://t.co/3Rh4MqCpXB
@ChameleonPro1 @JeremyECrawford no reason an untrained wizard should be more knowledgeable than a cleric/paladin who literally study the 1/
Being a cleric/paladin doesn’t mean you study religion. It means you’re blessed with divine power. You decide if you’ve also studied. #DnD https://t.co/noU59KV3lw
@CMSLOPOrion @ChameleonPro1however, even your average int priest should know substantially more than a rocket scientist about religion Yes, but a cleric/paladin isn’t necessarily a priest.
@AndrewLichey @weeksraof course that means your paladin and cleric are forced to ask the wizard about articles of faith… If you want your cleric/paladin to be well versed in religious lore, take the Religion skill.
an example that may help, In Dragonlance chronicles a Barbarian princess, or maybe chieftains daughter Goldmoon, was the first Cleric of Mishakal, and in fact it was more of a vision of a staff that needed collecting and she latter found discs and another priest who would in sum represent the return of the gods. The gods had been gone, the knowledge forgotten, and it needed research and adventure to find the broken pieces of a lost age. A theologian studies religon, but not all theologians are called to faith. A sage or studious mage, may in fact know more about the cosmology and pantheons of the world, than an uneducated shaman.