Does a Wish from a magic item have the same negative effects as the spell?

@samiam8910 @JeremyECrawfordDoes casting Wish from a magic item (scroll, Luck Blade, Ring) have the same negative effects as the spell? yes, if the item specifies that you are casting the spell and makes no other exceptions — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 25, 2016

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford So there is only a 43.6% chance to actually use all three wishes of a Ring of Three Wishes? — Sawyer Lawrence (@samiam8910) March 25, 2016