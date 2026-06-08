Does a Wish from a magic item have the same negative effects as the spell?

@samiam8910 @JeremyECrawfordDoes casting Wish from a magic item (scroll, Luck Blade, Ring) have the same negative effects as the spell? yes, if the item specifies that you are casting the spell and makes no other exceptions
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 25, 2016
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford So there is only a 43.6% chance to actually use all three wishes of a Ring of Three Wishes?
— Sawyer Lawrence (@samiam8910) March 25, 2016
You can ensure you don't lose the ability to cast wish if you use it only to duplicate another spell. #DnD https://t.co/sbUZCZZaOf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016