Can a reaction be used on my turn?

2 thoughts on “Can a reaction be used on my turn?

  1. Paul says:

    Ok but according to the PHB pg 202 you can only cast 1 turn Spell per turn. Only a cantrip can be cast with a spell on the same turn.

    So did Crawford forget his own rule?

    Reply
    • Nate says:

      This is a common misreading of PHB 202. What it’s saying is that /if/ you cast a spell as a bonus action then you can only cast a cantrip as an action for the rest of your turn.

      Counterspell is a reaction and sits outside the action economy so if I simply cast fireball, that’s my action spell and I can still use counterspell as a reaction unless I use a bonus action cantrip.

      Reply

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