@JeremyECrawford does a tabaxi monk get to choose whether their Martial arts unarmed damage is slashing or bludgeoning — Scott Badalamenti (@Scottbad88) November 14, 2016

An unarmed strike is a punch, kick, etc. A tabaxi can also use claws, which deal slashing damage. Being a monk doesn't change that. #DnD https://t.co/HsyOFYLPkk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016

@DeanMSimmonsThat’s not clear to me … is a claw attack still unarmed? Are you asking about the tabaxi trait (it explicitly answers your question), or are you asking a general rules question? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016

@DeanMSimmons I’m asking if a tabaxi’s claw attacks still qualify as an unarmed strike – your answer was not clear to me. Have you read the tabaxi's racial trait? I'm trying to see if you find the text unclear or if you haven't read it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016



