@JeremyECrawford does a tabaxi monk get to choose whether their Martial arts unarmed damage is slashing or bludgeoning
— Scott Badalamenti (@Scottbad88) November 14, 2016
An unarmed strike is a punch, kick, etc. A tabaxi can also use claws, which deal slashing damage. Being a monk doesn't change that. #DnD https://t.co/HsyOFYLPkk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016
@DeanMSimmonsThat’s not clear to me … is a claw attack still unarmed? Are you asking about the tabaxi trait (it explicitly answers your question), or are you asking a general rules question?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016
@DeanMSimmons I’m asking if a tabaxi’s claw attacks still qualify as an unarmed strike – your answer was not clear to me. Have you read the tabaxi's racial trait? I'm trying to see if you find the text unclear or if you haven't read it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016
I maybe have the same question.
For example, can a tabaxi level 5 monk use cat’s claw and dealing 1d6+dexterity modify slashing damage as unarmed strike? I asked by my player.