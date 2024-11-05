@JeremyECrawford Does a Druid retain his Barkskin spell after he shapeshifts? — John Bard (@dmjohnbard) September 21, 2016

The text of barkskin doesn't say the targeted creature must be humanoid. Changing creature type doesn't end it. #DnD https://t.co/tonualoyBW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford The issue comes about from the "replace your game statistics" line. People keep interpreting that as negating spells. :/ — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) September 21, 2016