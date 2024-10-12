Does a natural 20 on a skill check = a Critical (automatic) success?

Does a Nat 20 on a skill check=a Critical (automatic) success?

Rolling a 20 on a d20 is an automatic success only for an attack roll, not for an ability check or a save. #DnD https://t.co/I0Iq4Nms4T

@JeremyECrawford But it should be a success. If a natural 20 isn’t a success, then there’s no point in allowing the roll in the 1st place.

@devilmonkey77 @TJBoardexactly! If the only chance you have is to crit a success then there is no other way of doing it. So no point. Some DCs are impossible for certain characters to hit. Working as intended.

