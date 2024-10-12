@JeremyECrawford does heavy armor master affect damage done from traps? (I.e falling rocks bludgeoning DMG)
— Brian Daniel Smith (@bdsmith1986) October 7, 2016
Heavy Armor Master only reduces bludgeoning/piercing/slashing damage from nonmagical weapons. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 8, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Does that mean it's useless against natural attacks (claws, bites, slams, etc.)?
— Rick Kittenhugs (@thekittenhugs) October 8, 2016
If a natural weapon is nonmagical, Heavy Armor Master works against it. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 8, 2016