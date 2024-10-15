@JeremyECrawford Does a creature engaged in melee combat benefit from cover when it is targeted by a ranged attack? — John Kramer (@metalsheep714) October 18, 2016

Take a look at the rules on cover (PH, 196). Other creatures—friend or foe—give you half cover. #DnD https://t.co/pzQ3qLGzyI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Does this only apply if the creature is between the target and the shooter? Or does it apply to all within 5 ft? — John Kramer (@metalsheep714) October 18, 2016