@JeremyECrawford Does a creature engaged in melee combat benefit from cover when it is targeted by a ranged attack?
— John Kramer (@metalsheep714) October 18, 2016
Take a look at the rules on cover (PH, 196). Other creatures—friend or foe—give you half cover. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Does this only apply if the creature is between the target and the shooter? Or does it apply to all within 5 ft?
— John Kramer (@metalsheep714) October 18, 2016
A target can benefit from cover only when an attack or other effect originates on the opposite side of the cover (from PH, 196). #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2016