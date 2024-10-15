Hi @JeremyECrawford ,can you cast 'Banishment' on yourself? Sort of a safety net while travelling other planes? — Evan Whakahau (@monkib0y) October 25, 2016

If you cast banishment on yourself, it instantly ends, since it's a concentration spell and you just incapacitated yourself. #DnD https://t.co/3VLXVzecQ3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @monkib0y but if you cast it on yourself while in a non-native plane would it kick you back to Material first? — Ken Walter (@redkatartist) October 25, 2016

If you cast banishment on yourself on a plane you're not native to & you fail the save, you return to your home plane. Who knows where! #DnD https://t.co/8zgtnHEsuT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016