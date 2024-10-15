Hi @JeremyECrawford ,can you cast 'Banishment' on yourself? Sort of a safety net while travelling other planes?
— Evan Whakahau (@monkib0y) October 25, 2016
If you cast banishment on yourself, it instantly ends, since it's a concentration spell and you just incapacitated yourself. #DnD https://t.co/3VLXVzecQ3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @monkib0y but if you cast it on yourself while in a non-native plane would it kick you back to Material first?
— Ken Walter (@redkatartist) October 25, 2016
If you cast banishment on yourself on a plane you're not native to & you fail the save, you return to your home plane. Who knows where! #DnD https://t.co/8zgtnHEsuT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @monkib0y can you *choose* to fail the save?
— Ken Walter (@redkatartist) October 25, 2016
No rule lets you choose to fail a save. It's up to the DM to allow that. #DnD https://t.co/P3olQaNLRo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2016