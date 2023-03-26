Sorry for bothering with so many tweets of the same question, But do u see the PHB+1 rule for AL expanding due to new BooksThe PH + 1 rule in Adventurers League is here for the foreseeable future.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2017
2 thoughts on “Do you see the PHB+1 rule for Adventurers League expanding due to new Books?”
See I’ve never gotten this. It doesn’t save
on resources for the DM, as different players can have different plus ones. It doesn’t affect the player, as they could use only the resources that they have and don’t need to buy more. Not a criticism, just an observation.
Considering the Drop-in nature of the Adventures league, the DM could literally not know who is playing at his table untill the last minute.
PHB + 1 means that the DM doesn’t have to look trough 5 or more books just to verify if a character is build according to the rules.
Furthermore it means curious new players won’t frightened of by the idea they would need to buy all the books at once, and prevent any broken combo’s if they are found from letting those with all books dominate those who only own/borrow the PHB.