@JeremyECrawford Do you get a turn after rolling critical 20 on death saving throw or does your turn end there?

You make a death save when your turn starts. If you roll a 20, the 1 hp you gain lets you then act. #DnD https://t.co/9Lqm95B1p7

@giulimik @DimitrisGkelis “then” means in the same turn of death save or your next one?

The same one. That's why the save is at the start of your turn.

