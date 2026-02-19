@ChrisPerkinsDnD do you ever have multiple groups in the same world? Specifically running at the same time?
My 4th edition campaign had two groups, one that played on Mondays and the other on Wednesdays. Double the work. https://t.co/hOswDGQM8r
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JokerUnderstudy An opportunity, perhaps? Something akin to this! pic.twitter.com/uHaEj3DHBh
While running two groups in the same campaign, crossovers were rare because few players' schedules would allow it. https://t.co/ccUtXD2fWq
