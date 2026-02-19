@ChrisPerkinsDnD At what point do you give full disclosure about a magical item? All the game mechanisms that define it and such.
— Tyler Sigler (@OoziHobo) January 12, 2016
If the characters use an identify spell or similar magic. Experimentation can also reveal one or more properties. https://t.co/gNvvD8UZkJ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @OoziHobo i thought attunement will reveal all properties of standard magical items.
— Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) January 12, 2016
That too. https://t.co/51ZoAeYbX5
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 12, 2016