@JeremyECrawford – Concerning Latest Sage Advice: Do elves EVER have to actually sleep? Or is trance enough? — JB Little (@AnOsvaldo257) November 21, 2015

An elf never requires sleep. Combined with some trance, they can party all night long! #DnD https://t.co/8nhTPGO91u — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 21, 2015

@jaa0109So energy drinks are diluted elf blood… GOT IT! Elf sweat, actually. It's squeezed out of their midriff-baring tops at the end of the rave. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 21, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @AnOsvaldo257 So that's what they can do with Trance, but what about EDM? — Jeremy Forbing (@JeremyForbing) November 21, 2015