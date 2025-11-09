5 thoughts on “2nd Dungeons&Dragons Trivia Quiz!

  1. Todd Clayton says:

    I have a questions on the “Can you stow a weapon as part of a move and then draw another ?” trivia question. In the answer options do you mean the “Two-Weapon Fighting” style and not feat? I thought that the Dual Wielder feat gives you the ability to draw or stow two one-handed weapons when you normally can only stow one as per the last bullet.

    Reply
  2. Andrew says:

    I can’t find where in the PHB a Wild Shaped Druid is immune to Charm Person and Hold Person. Where is this listed? (Sorry to spoil, but it’s driving me bananas looking for it.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.