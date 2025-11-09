I have a questions on the “Can you stow a weapon as part of a move and then draw another ?” trivia question. In the answer options do you mean the “Two-Weapon Fighting” style and not feat? I thought that the Dual Wielder feat gives you the ability to draw or stow two one-handed weapons when you normally can only stow one as per the last bullet.
Oh. Sorry. I hope I didn’t spoil it. :/
I will delete my answer to you to not spoil.
have fun
I can’t find where in the PHB a Wild Shaped Druid is immune to Charm Person and Hold Person. Where is this listed? (Sorry to spoil, but it’s driving me bananas looking for it.)
I answered you via email to not spoil
5 thoughts on “2nd Dungeons&Dragons Trivia Quiz!”
