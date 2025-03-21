Do Draconic Ancestry and Fey Ancestry stay in Wild Shape?

@JeremyECrawford Do Draconic Ancestry (dragonborn) and Fey Ancestry (elf) stay in Wild Shape?
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) November 22, 2016
Wild Shape: keep your racial traits, unless told otherwise or they require external features (wings/hands/etc.) the new form lacks. #DnD https://t.co/m0mWJqzKzh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2016
@JeremyECrawford so does the lizardfolk natural armour need the wild shape to have scales?
— Harvey Williams (@HarvDWilliams) November 23, 2016
The lizardfolk's Natural Armor specifies anatomy: tough, scaly skin. It doesn't apply if you're wearing a beast's skin in Wild Shape. #DnD https://t.co/FfFgazQOoE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2016