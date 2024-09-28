@JeremyECrawford if a diviner wizard uses Portent to replace an attack roll with advantage, is another die rolled and the higher taken?
— Trey Brumley (@tipbruley) February 5, 2016
A wizard's Portent is meant to replace the roll—after advantage/disadvantage is applied. #DnD https://t.co/WBiIGPfcB1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016
@JeremyECrawford thanks! Still a bit confused. Does it replace just one of the die you would roll with advantage or do you not roll at all?
— Trey Brumley (@tipbruley) February 18, 2016
The wizard: "I use Portent!" The d20 (or d20s with adv./dis.) is rolled. Portent replaces the resulting die. #DnD https://t.co/yMxuTdHGit
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016
Ok! So portant does it replace only one die. The other die is roll. Correct?
I’m not quite sure what you’re saying.
Here’s what happens:
Creature rolls with advantage and gets a 17 & a 20. 20 becomes the result.
Diviner replaces the 20 with their portEnt (not portAnt).
Except Portent is done BEFORE the roll “You must choose to do so before the roll”
You must choose to use it before you see the roll, yes. But it replaces the result of the roll, whether that roll is one dice or advantage/disadvantage. Whatever results is replaced by the portent die.
Is this still valid after tbe 2018 errata on replacing d20s in advantage/disadvantage?
OK. I have a diviner wizard who has figured out what I consider a “glitch”. They’re facing a big baddie. (Last night it was a Chain Devil.) He casts Command, commands the Chain Devil to “grovel”, and says “I’m using my Portent 1 I rolled this morning, so he AUTOMATICALLY fails.” Suddenly, I have a Challenge 8 critter (3900 XP!) lay down so everybody can take a prone shot at it!?!?! Am I misinterpreting this rule? (I hope.)
That is exactly how it works and why it is arguably the best class feature in 5e.
i hope that wizard is multiclassed into cleric because command isnt available to wizards
Not a glitch, not a mistake, not a misinterpretation. This is how it works. It is a very powerful feature, but it is only two rolls per day, and they aren’t always very high or very low.