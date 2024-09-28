@JeremyECrawford if a diviner wizard uses Portent to replace an attack roll with advantage, is another die rolled and the higher taken? — Trey Brumley (@tipbruley) February 5, 2016

A wizard's Portent is meant to replace the roll—after advantage/disadvantage is applied. #DnD https://t.co/WBiIGPfcB1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016

@JeremyECrawford thanks! Still a bit confused. Does it replace just one of the die you would roll with advantage or do you not roll at all? — Trey Brumley (@tipbruley) February 18, 2016