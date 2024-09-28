If a diviner wizard uses Portent to replace an attack roll with advantage, is another die rolled and the higher taken?

9 thoughts on "If a diviner wizard uses Portent to replace an attack roll with advantage, is another die rolled and the higher taken?

    • I’m not quite sure what you’re saying.

      Here’s what happens:

      Creature rolls with advantage and gets a 17 & a 20. 20 becomes the result.
      Diviner replaces the 20 with their portEnt (not portAnt).

        • Victor Wilburn says:

          You must choose to use it before you see the roll, yes. But it replaces the result of the roll, whether that roll is one dice or advantage/disadvantage. Whatever results is replaced by the portent die.

  3. Randy says:

    OK. I have a diviner wizard who has figured out what I consider a “glitch”. They’re facing a big baddie. (Last night it was a Chain Devil.) He casts Command, commands the Chain Devil to “grovel”, and says “I’m using my Portent 1 I rolled this morning, so he AUTOMATICALLY fails.” Suddenly, I have a Challenge 8 critter (3900 XP!) lay down so everybody can take a prone shot at it!?!?! Am I misinterpreting this rule? (I hope.)

