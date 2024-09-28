@JeremyECrawford Spiritual weapon is not a con spell, but I do presume it does disappear when the cast drops unconscious, right? #dnd — (((Vitezslav))) (@VNarvek) August 10, 2016

A spell keeps going when its caster is incapacitated or dies, unless the spell requires concentration. #DnD https://t.co/ghQ2L0y96p — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2016

@ofthemagi @VNarvekIt would just float until the spell expired, wouldn’t it? Without the caster’s living will to take a bonus action. That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 11, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @VNarvek but can caster still attack with the spiritual weapon after they are dead or unconscious? — darthreaper (@darthreaper) August 11, 2016