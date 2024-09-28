@JeremyECrawford Spiritual weapon is not a con spell, but I do presume it does disappear when the cast drops unconscious, right? #dnd
— (((Vitezslav))) (@VNarvek) August 10, 2016
A spell keeps going when its caster is incapacitated or dies, unless the spell requires concentration. #DnD https://t.co/ghQ2L0y96p
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2016
@ofthemagi @VNarvekIt would just float until the spell expired, wouldn’t it? Without the caster’s living will to take a bonus action. That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 11, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @VNarvek but can caster still attack with the spiritual weapon after they are dead or unconscious?
— darthreaper (@darthreaper) August 11, 2016
If a spell outlasts its caster, the caster doesn't get to control it from beyond the grave. #DnD https://t.co/HB8vh3rOth
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 11, 2016