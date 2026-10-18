@JeremyECrawford So, if the caster uses his action the druid would glow if in range, localizing him hiding among other animals. Interesting
— Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) May 9, 2016
@MtS_Designer Exactly!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2016
One thought on “Detect Magic on a wild shaped druid”
I think that is really to dm discretion. Personally I believe especially 5e is too helpful to the PC’s. I wouldn’t allow a wild shape to detected by detect magic. True sight… Eldritch sight… Sure.. but detect magic? Kinda invalidates other higher level spells if you allow it to play like this. PC’s are already invincible these days with healing word and what not. So why mot allow yourself as a dm to get the jump on your players I feel in the end the challenge is always more fun then wandering around passing every check and surviving every encounter.