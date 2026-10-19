@AdamInvests @JeremyECrawford Can you move to target a new creature after failing the save against Sanctuary or is the attack lost? I believe you can change targets
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 23, 2016
@AdamInvests @JeremyECrawford Can you move to target a new creature after failing the save against Sanctuary or is the attack lost? I believe you can change targets
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 23, 2016
One thought on “Can you move to target a new creature after failing the save against Sanctuary?”
This doesn’t really answer the question at all though?