D&D Subclasess generated by AI !

OpenAI’s ChatGPT designed this 5e D&D rogue archetype in 15 seconds. It got the subclass levels correct (3, 9, 13, 17). It appropriately tied memories to psychic damage & wisdom saves. I asked it to make the 17th level stronger and it knew “memento mori” had to do with death. pic.twitter.com/j2BhBmRNLa — Robert G. Reeve 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@RobertGReeve) December 2, 2022

I’m talking with @alyssavisscher and she asked for a spell with the same theme and y’all we are freaking out. The formatting is great. The editorial style is great. The clarification that the target is unaware makes sense (a little less when it adds damage at a higher level tho) pic.twitter.com/FOJ8WAGBDS — Robert G. Reeve 🔜 PAX Unplugged (@RobertGReeve) December 2, 2022