question for you: what does an outsider from one plane think of an outsider from another plane, if at all? Would an angel of Shavarath’s Legion of Justice be frustrated that the Syranian Angel of Swords is sitting around reading about swords instead of fighting? Immortals in Eberron don’t really have free will; they can’t choose their purpose or path, they express certain ideas. A Shavaran angel may not LIKE the Syranian Angel of Swords, but they know it can’t join their battle; that’s not its purpose.

— Keith Baker (@HellcowKeith) September 7, 2022