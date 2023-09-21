If you crit with a poison coated weapon, do you double poison dice because crit?

2 thoughts on “If you crit with a poison coated weapon, do you double poison dice because crit?

    • Daniel Nottingham says:

      There is no such thing as a “crit fail” in D&D, outside of attack rolls (which always miss when you roll a 1), and death saves (which count as 2 fails if you roll a 1).
      Damage based on saves only does what it says it will, it doesn’t double unless specifically noted in the ability.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.