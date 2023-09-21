Add 25 official Fey & Fairy tale creatures with D&D Monstrous Compendium Vol. 4!

Get lost in the Wilds of Eldraine Monstrous Compendium: Eldraine Creatures contains details of twenty-five denizens of Eldraine, presented in alphabetical order. The following table shows all these creatures and allows you to sort them by creature type and challenge rating. Eldraine Creatures CR Creature Creature Type 1/2 Faerie Borrower Fey 1/2 Gingerbrute Construct 1 Faerie Pest Fey 2 Faerie Pathlighter Fey 2 Sewer King Fiend 3 Knight of Eldraine Humanoid 3 Ogre Chitterlord Giant 3 Redtooth Werefox Monstrosity 4 Sweettooth Horror Fiend 5 Deathless Rider Undead 5 Dunbarrow Witch Humanoid 5 Nightmare Haunt Aberration 6 Witchstalker Monstrosity 7 Goose Mother Fey 11 High Fae Impostor Fey 11 Snapping Hydra Monstrosity 11 Tempest Hart Elemental 11 Treefolk Plant 12 High Fae Kindguard Fey 12 High Fae Mage Fey 12 Specter of Night Undead 13 High Fae Noble Fey 15 Archon of Boundaries Celestial 15 Witchkite Dragon 18 Beanstalk Wurm Monstrosity

