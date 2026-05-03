Could a cleric make non-evil undead?

@SteveCouplandif we can agree there are good undead (ie baelnorn), could a cleric of Sehanine use Animate Dead to make non-evil undead? I'd house rule it so, but for the game I'd look at creating a different spell. Zombies and skeletons are inherently evil.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016
@SteveCouplandgood thoughts. Could a good cleric maintain control over evil undead using Animate Dead, to utilize them for a good cause? possibly for short time, but only under dire need
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016