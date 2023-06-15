CoS the Holy Symbol of Ravenkind requires attunement, would a Celestial Warlock or Divine Soul Sorcerer would fit?

@JeremyECrawford in The Curse of Strahd, the Holy Symbol of Ravenkind requires attunement by a cleric or paladin of good alignment. As the book was published before Xanathar’s, would a Celestial Warlock or Divine Soul Sorcerer would fit the bill?

If a subclass is meant to quality as a member of another class, the description of that subclass would say so. Celestial warlocks and Divine Soul sorcerers, for example, don't count as clerics or paladins for prerequisites, no matter when those prerequisites were published. #DnD https://t.co/BTzdBYS0Wt

