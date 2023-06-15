Jeremy Crawford Sage Advice Interview & Answers

<br /> hello and welcome back we have a special<br /> segment this is the last interview of<br /> the day before the live play session<br /> where we’re going to be actually getting<br /> to look under the crushed black velvet<br /> here but this is sage advice<br /> live this is the sage Jeremy Crawford so<br /> he is going to be answering your<br /> questions in chat so I’m going to be<br /> paying attention to chat and he is going<br /> to be pontificating on the greater<br /> qualities of the rule set of Dungeons &<br /> Dragons so this is very exciting so if<br /> you have wanted to get his attention and<br /> ask a question this is your chance so<br /> we’re gonna just jump right in do we<br /> have any questions from chat in the<br /> meantime you can give any kind of<br /> preamble that you want while I’m<br /> collecting here why first off I want to<br /> say I continue to think that this is the<br /> Wicked Witch of the West melted on this<br /> table and hoping maybe somehow we can<br /> reconstitute this rich poor witch yeah<br /> the sage advice live session we had this<br /> afternoon went really well here at the<br /> convention I got asked for an hour<br /> different D&D rules questions one of the<br /> things I opened with is something that<br /> people have heard me say many times<br /> before on Twitter is that one of the<br /> main rules of D&D is that the DM is the<br /> adjudicator of those rules rule 0 yes<br /> absolutely<br /> it’s something we talked about in the<br /> core books it’s something we reiterated<br /> in XANA thar’s guide to everything that<br /> at the end of the day the rules are just<br /> one of the tools available to the DM –<br /> with a group construct a D&D experience<br /> which you know in addition to rules<br /> include storytelling and sometimes can<br /> also include crafts if you know you’re<br /> if you’re doing it really deluxe<br /> miniatures yourself terrain that sort of<br /> thing so the rules they don’t run the<br /> game the DM does and I always like I<br /> always like to make sure that that’s<br /> clear for people because it’s also true<br /> that whatever I say even though I’m the<br /> lead rules designer of the game even<br /> what I say is really just a a one more<br /> tool for the<br /> to use that the the DM can take a look<br /> at what’s in the rulebook listen to what<br /> I have to say Wade those options and<br /> then decide how to use the rules in<br /> their game in a way that really is all<br /> about the fun of that particular group<br /> because no one knows better than a<br /> particular DM what a particular table of<br /> players enjoys because every table has a<br /> different tastes and this is true not<br /> only for home games but even for the<br /> type of one-off games we play at<br /> conventions like origins like yesterday<br /> i DM de game here and one of the things<br /> I often do when I’m DMing a group of<br /> strangers is I early on in the game do a<br /> kind of a lot of listening and watching<br /> people I see what makes them smile what<br /> makes them laugh play style exactly and<br /> then I recalibrate as a DM to make it so<br /> that I’m delivering as much as possible<br /> a play experience I think they’re going<br /> to enjoy so I as a DM even alter sort of<br /> my style a little bit table by table and<br /> it’s one of the things I love about D&D<br /> that I could run the same adventure five<br /> times for five different groups and not<br /> only based on their choices but also<br /> based on their stylistic preferences<br /> that adventure can end up being entirely<br /> different you probably could quote it<br /> word for word but the back cover of the<br /> Dungeon Master’s guide says I think<br /> inspire and entertain your players or<br /> yeah and inspiring and entertaining<br /> that’s a huge part of it and also at the<br /> same time getting inspiration as a DM<br /> from your players your players just<br /> their responses to things and also the<br /> ideas that they they share at the game<br /> table can help shape the direction that<br /> a DM takes the campaign in here alright<br /> we’ve got some questions coming in now<br /> so right hit me with let’s dive right in<br /> does the circle of druid art Lisi circle<br /> of Shepherd druids unicorn spirit totem<br /> affect the healing of delayed heal<br /> spells like healing spirit oh boy okay<br /> so we are we are having riding yeah we<br /> are alright so we’re gonna jump we’re<br /> jumping into XANA thar’s guide to<br /> everything and so I have my laptop here<br /> so that I can look up he’s making sure<br /> that he knows rules as written yeah<br /> it flies well because often what I tell<br /> people is even though we’re often<br /> referring to rules that I either wrote<br /> myself or that I refined you know<br /> sometimes I’ll get drafts from other<br /> members of our team and I refine them<br /> into their final form or I write them<br /> myself even when it’s something I’ve<br /> worked on for months sometimes years I<br /> still look it up because often I might<br /> have an old version in my head I might<br /> be mixing it up with something else I<br /> have worked on or something I am working<br /> on because also we’re always working in<br /> the future I’m working on books right<br /> now that we haven’t even announced yet<br /> and we just announced two books and I’m<br /> working on more books behind beyond that<br /> alright so we’re gonna hop to the druid<br /> and the question was if the Unicorn<br /> in that druid and my computer is of<br /> course now not be hey it always you know<br /> when you’re doing it live that’s yes oh<br /> yeah always happens the computer is<br /> gonna be like no I do not want to comply<br /> all right here we go the unicorn spirit<br /> so this unicorn spirit while you have it<br /> if you cast a spell using a spell slot<br /> that restores hitpoints to any creature<br /> inside or outside thus unicorns aura<br /> each creature of your choice in the aura<br /> also regains hitpoints equal to your<br /> druid level alright so what was the<br /> Queen the back half of the question aha<br /> does it affect delayed heal spells like<br /> healing spirit all right so this funny<br /> this sort of thing came up in the sage<br /> advice session I just had there really<br /> is very little answer for any question<br /> that be that includes the words spells<br /> like and the reason why I say that is D<br /> and E is an exceptions based game and<br /> each spell is designed to stand on its<br /> own to use a spell you need to know the<br /> general spell rules and what that spell<br /> says and that’s it there is the<br /> basically are not family of families of<br /> spells that sort of have interlocking<br /> effects so when we say delayed healing<br /> spells ly<br /> that whole category of delayed healing<br /> is is that is a non-existent category<br /> like so I I can’t answer a question<br /> about that because it’s a category that<br /> does not exist in the rules but I could<br /> answer a question about healing spirit<br /> okay so let’s now look at healing spirit<br /> we’re getting to see the process here<br /> two folks this is really really fast and<br /> again I’m glad it came up because<br /> sometimes people think oh if I<br /> understand how this one spell works<br /> that’s gonna affect how this other spell<br /> works no they don’t have like the<br /> darkness spell effects only the darkness<br /> spell cure wounds affects only the cure<br /> wound spell nothing in that spell the<br /> way it’s worded or how it functions has<br /> any effect whatsoever on any other spell<br /> in the game it in terms of how those<br /> other spells function alright so we’re<br /> gonna hop over to healing spirit which<br /> is also in Zenith ours guide this is a<br /> spell that druids and rangers got it’s<br /> the spirit that hangs out and people can<br /> hop into it and so a lot of buzz around<br /> this one yes yeah this is a spell that<br /> is loved by a lot of people some groups<br /> love it the way it’s written other<br /> groups their experience particularly<br /> when the spell is used outside of combat<br /> their experience has been that it is it<br /> is very potent potentially more potent<br /> than we intended but I say potentially<br /> because we’ve seen reports from many<br /> groups that they have not experienced<br /> the spell being in any way broken in<br /> there and the way their group uses it<br /> all right so healing spirit calls forth<br /> this nature spirit hangs out and then<br /> until the spell ends whenever you were a<br /> creature you can see moves into the<br /> spirit space for the first time on a<br /> Turner starts its turn there you can<br /> cause the spirit to restore 1d6 hip<br /> points all right so you’re in the spirit<br /> space you’re getting healed so the<br /> question is what if you’re also in that<br /> Unicorn space so now I’m going to pop<br /> back to the Unicorn<br /> all right here we are unicorn spirit<br /> so the way these two are worded healing<br /> spirit is indeed a spell that you cast<br /> using a spell slot assuming you did so<br /> you know this is this is as opposed to<br /> if you cast it from a scroll or a magic<br /> item because again the Unicorn spirit<br /> specifies you get its benefit only if<br /> you cast the spell using a spell slot so<br /> if you cast healing spirit and did so<br /> using a spell slot it can interact with<br /> the Unicorn spirit okay yeah you heard<br /> it here folks<br /> unicorn spirit and healing spirit can<br /> can work together alright and indeed<br /> they’re both druid options it works one<br /> of the things we were doing in zennith<br /> arts guide with some of these new<br /> options was giving some beefier healing<br /> options to druids because we know of<br /> course the the classic healer in D&D is<br /> the cleric but many people like to get<br /> healing into their game through other<br /> classes sometimes the bard sometimes the<br /> druid the paladin the ranger and so we<br /> looking at the options available to<br /> druids and rangers in particular in the<br /> players handbook we thought in tanta<br /> thirds guide we can we can beat them up<br /> a little bit alright this I think is a<br /> this is an interesting one it’s dealing<br /> with action economy from woods yeah<br /> three five one says does casting a spell<br /> from a magical item for example a SIL<br /> liar does this count as the use an<br /> object action or the casting a spell<br /> action and would the former allow the<br /> casting of a spell as a bonus action<br /> okay so when you use a magic item you<br /> are not using the cast a spell action or<br /> they use an object or an item action<br /> you’re actually using the using magic<br /> item action which is an action<br /> introduced in the Dungeon Master’s guide<br /> the dmg specifies that using a magic<br /> item is an exceptional thing all on its<br /> own<br /> so now the question though was let’s say<br /> you you’re using a magic item and by<br /> means of that magic item like an Astra<br /> meant of the barns you cast a spell<br /> right so then the question is how does<br /> that interact with the bonus action<br /> rules because as many of you know when<br /> you cast a bonus action spell on your<br /> term and this sometimes this confuses<br /> people because people might hear the<br /> word bonus action and think we mean that<br /> in just a general English terms of like<br /> it you know a something that is in some<br /> way an extra actions we’re only talking<br /> about spells that in their casting<br /> timeline say one bonus action so if you<br /> cast one of those special spells you<br /> can’t cast any other spells on your turn<br /> unless those that spelled the other<br /> spell you cast with your action is a<br /> contra right so I’m going to the<br /> specific wording if my computer will<br /> this is a great question by the way yes<br /> really really like this question and I<br /> think this can be very clarifying<br /> yeah because bonus the bonus action<br /> rules are definitely something ever<br /> since we launched the game that people<br /> have wondered about and so here we go<br /> here are the bonus action rules and we<br /> see that it says simply you can’t cast<br /> another spell during the same turn<br /> except for a cam trip with a casting<br /> time of one action all right I went to<br /> the specific wording because here’s the<br /> thing it nowhere makes mention of the<br /> cast a spell action it says you’re<br /> casting a spell I make this distinction<br /> and this confuses people sometimes<br /> because actions especially the canonical<br /> actions in the combat rules they all<br /> have proper names and you know that<br /> you’re using that action when you see<br /> that happen you see that proper name<br /> with the letters capitalized so there’s<br /> actually a number of things in the game<br /> that could involve casting a spell the<br /> cast a spell action is one of the ways<br /> that you can cast a spell but also there<br /> are magic items that will allow you to<br /> cast a spell there are also certain<br /> monster abilities that might involve the<br /> casting of a spell and those special<br /> actions and there are also some class<br /> features that that people have that cast<br /> that involve casting a spell but it only<br /> is that cast a spell action if you see<br /> cast a spell with capital letters same<br /> thing is true for the attack action<br /> you’re only taking the attack action if<br /> you see it specifically referred to as<br /> the attack action capital A if you’re<br /> just making there all sorts of things in<br /> the game that involve you making an<br /> attack it’s including there are some<br /> spells that involve you making an attack<br /> but those spells are not an instance of<br /> the attack action so let’s circle back<br /> around to the question the answer is the<br /> bonus action rule in the spell casting<br /> rules applies basically no matter how<br /> you’re casting a spell whether it’s by<br /> means of the cast a spell action you’re<br /> using a magic item or something else if<br /> you if you if you cast a bonus action<br /> spell this rule then suddenly is in<br /> force alright that uh that is very<br /> helpful to consider so even with the<br /> attack action like you’re talking about<br /> booming blade is part of an attack but<br /> not the attack action therefore extra<br /> attack I’m assuming would not apply<br /> since it’s not part of the attack action<br /> correct yeah booming blade you’re<br /> typically going to cast as a part of the<br /> cast a spell action and booming blade as<br /> you say includes within it an attack but<br /> the sort of door you walked through to<br /> get to that attack was the cast a spell<br /> action why not the attack action alright<br /> and again you always will know which<br /> action is going on when you see those<br /> capital letters and if you don’t see<br /> them you’re not taking that action like<br /> you only are taking the dash action for<br /> instance if you see dash with the<br /> capital D not every kid not everything<br /> in the game that might you know it<br /> exceptionally let you move extra<br /> distance that is not that is not<br /> necessarily an instance of the dash<br /> action we actually get this on D&D<br /> beyond a good bit where<br /> someone is saying that we should – we<br /> tooltip action types and so people will<br /> say hey here’s the word – or here is the<br /> word attack and we should be tool<br /> tipping that but we actually key off of<br /> whether it is that proper usage with the<br /> capitalization so right right sense<br /> alright this is another interesting<br /> question that I’m gonna open up just a<br /> little bit it’s specifically about<br /> errata for Morton Kamen’s telephones and<br /> you know when is that coming and they’re<br /> they’re pointing out a couple of things<br /> that look like they probably need to be<br /> fixed and so just a broader question<br /> about how does the errata and the you<br /> know edit cycle work once a book is<br /> published so we as soon as a book is out<br /> and we get copies of our books before<br /> they’re released out into the wild<br /> we are already start using them not only<br /> are we are we using them as reference<br /> for other work we’re doing but we are<br /> using them as DMS and players ourselves<br /> because all of us who work on the game<br /> are constantly playing it and so we will<br /> occasionally in our just own reference<br /> work and also our use of those books<br /> discover something that isn’t what it<br /> should be<br /> we’re also constantly listening to the<br /> community whether that’s on Twitter or<br /> reddit or on the Facebook group or<br /> elsewhere and we basically gather data<br /> and then we investigate sort of the<br /> different potential issues and see is<br /> this a real issue or not then once we’ve<br /> determined if there are real issues that<br /> need to be corrected I will prepare a<br /> list of Corrections that we then work<br /> into the next printing of the book where<br /> we have a large enough window of time to<br /> make changes have those changes make it<br /> into the published book and then at that<br /> point we release a rata one of the<br /> reasons why I have us wait to release<br /> the errata until the corrections appear<br /> in a print product is I don’t want there<br /> to be a situation where there’s kind of<br /> a phantom version of the game that is<br /> not actually represented by any of the<br /> books that represents the game I want<br /> you to be able to you know somewhere out<br /> there there is a book that actually has<br /> this rule that we say in the cerrado<br /> document is the the correction we do<br /> have a couple of things in Morden<br /> cannons that look like potential issues<br /> but right now the list is very short all<br /> right I’ve had several people touch on<br /> this topic and it’s not necessarily<br /> rules-based but I’m gonna go ahead and<br /> ask it because it looks like there’s a<br /> good bit of interest someone asked a<br /> little earlier about kind of a canine<br /> type race then we’re getting another<br /> question about are there plans for any<br /> other beast folk type in races like the<br /> Tabac see that maybe Mouse folk or<br /> rabbit right right yeah so we find there<br /> is pretty much an insatiable appetite<br /> for anthropomorphic species to play I<br /> like them I mean they’re they’re fun<br /> they’re relatable I think one reason why<br /> people often like animal folk of various<br /> types is we with many of these animals<br /> experience them in the real world and so<br /> we already have a sense of what their<br /> personalities might be like and so you<br /> know it’s easy to imagine making a<br /> person who has some of the<br /> characteristics of those of those<br /> animals so when it comes to new races<br /> whether it’s you know these animal folk<br /> or others we always look for just you<br /> know when is a sensible time in terms of<br /> the stories we’re telling to introduce<br /> such folk we also you know look ahead in<br /> our schedule to see do we have more sort<br /> of general interest and eBooks coming<br /> like Zanna thar’s guide or Morton Canaan<br /> stone the foes where it might make sense<br /> to introduce them so we’re always sort<br /> of keeping an eye on what might what<br /> what we might introduce in the future<br /> honestly we have chatted before of you<br /> know well what if we just had a kind of<br /> all-purpose animal folk race where you<br /> just you know please sub-races yeah the<br /> sub races or certain traits would allow<br /> you to build almost any type of<br /> anthropomorphic person visit interesting<br /> concept yeah the downside of that is<br /> that that could become very abstract<br /> without us giving<br /> a media for each animal type the way we<br /> were able to do with say the turtles in<br /> the total package where we not only gave<br /> you a playable version but we were able<br /> to delve a little bit into their culture<br /> we gave you a little adventure having to<br /> do with them I think there’s something<br /> to be said for both approaches but<br /> definitely I’ll just say we hear you<br /> many of us on staff like the animal folk<br /> all right I I could imagine them coming<br /> for years to come and I’m so already<br /> saying there’s a chance yes there is a
chance and I just speaking of born
Canaan's Thoma foes we're in the
bestiary there are the gift the hippo
folk from originally who appeared in
spell jammer we already of course are
hearing a lot of people saying yes
absolutely all right we are just about
out of time written quite a bit and then we’ve even<br /> talked before about you know the spirit<br /> of the rules sometimes and that thing<br /> that you started off with that rule<br /> number zero is a fundamental rule but<br /> thank you very much for joining us<br />