Jeremy Crawford Sage Advice Interview & Answers

hello and welcome back we have a special

segment this is the last interview of

the day before the live play session

where we’re going to be actually getting

to look under the crushed black velvet

here but this is sage advice

live this is the sage Jeremy Crawford so

he is going to be answering your

questions in chat so I’m going to be

paying attention to chat and he is going

to be pontificating on the greater

qualities of the rule set of Dungeons &

Dragons so this is very exciting so if

you have wanted to get his attention and

ask a question this is your chance so

we’re gonna just jump right in do we

have any questions from chat in the

meantime you can give any kind of

preamble that you want while I’m

collecting here why first off I want to

say I continue to think that this is the

Wicked Witch of the West melted on this

table and hoping maybe somehow we can

reconstitute this rich poor witch yeah

the sage advice live session we had this

afternoon went really well here at the

convention I got asked for an hour

different D&D rules questions one of the

things I opened with is something that

people have heard me say many times

before on Twitter is that one of the

main rules of D&D is that the DM is the

adjudicator of those rules rule 0 yes

absolutely

it’s something we talked about in the

core books it’s something we reiterated

in XANA thar’s guide to everything that

at the end of the day the rules are just

one of the tools available to the DM –

with a group construct a D&D experience

which you know in addition to rules

include storytelling and sometimes can

also include crafts if you know you’re

if you’re doing it really deluxe

miniatures yourself terrain that sort of

thing so the rules they don’t run the

game the DM does and I always like I

always like to make sure that that’s

clear for people because it’s also true

that whatever I say even though I’m the

lead rules designer of the game even

what I say is really just a a one more

tool for the

to use that the the DM can take a look

at what’s in the rulebook listen to what

I have to say Wade those options and

then decide how to use the rules in

their game in a way that really is all

about the fun of that particular group

because no one knows better than a

particular DM what a particular table of

players enjoys because every table has a

different tastes and this is true not

only for home games but even for the

type of one-off games we play at

conventions like origins like yesterday

i DM de game here and one of the things

I often do when I’m DMing a group of

strangers is I early on in the game do a

kind of a lot of listening and watching

people I see what makes them smile what

makes them laugh play style exactly and

then I recalibrate as a DM to make it so

that I’m delivering as much as possible

a play experience I think they’re going

to enjoy so I as a DM even alter sort of

my style a little bit table by table and

it’s one of the things I love about D&D

that I could run the same adventure five

times for five different groups and not

only based on their choices but also

based on their stylistic preferences

that adventure can end up being entirely

different you probably could quote it

word for word but the back cover of the

Dungeon Master’s guide says I think

inspire and entertain your players or

yeah and inspiring and entertaining

that’s a huge part of it and also at the

same time getting inspiration as a DM

from your players your players just

their responses to things and also the

ideas that they they share at the game

table can help shape the direction that

a DM takes the campaign in here alright

we’ve got some questions coming in now

so right hit me with let’s dive right in

does the circle of druid art Lisi circle

of Shepherd druids unicorn spirit totem

affect the healing of delayed heal

spells like healing spirit oh boy okay

so we are we are having riding yeah we

are alright so we’re gonna jump we’re

jumping into XANA thar’s guide to

everything and so I have my laptop here

so that I can look up he’s making sure

that he knows rules as written yeah

it flies well because often what I tell

people is even though we’re often

referring to rules that I either wrote

myself or that I refined you know

sometimes I’ll get drafts from other

members of our team and I refine them

into their final form or I write them

myself even when it’s something I’ve

worked on for months sometimes years I

still look it up because often I might

have an old version in my head I might

be mixing it up with something else I

have worked on or something I am working

on because also we’re always working in

the future I’m working on books right

now that we haven’t even announced yet

and we just announced two books and I’m

working on more books behind beyond that

alright so we’re gonna hop to the druid

and the question was if the Unicorn

in that druid and my computer is of

course now not be hey it always you know

when you’re doing it live that’s yes oh

yeah always happens the computer is

gonna be like no I do not want to comply

all right here we go the unicorn spirit

so this unicorn spirit while you have it

if you cast a spell using a spell slot

that restores hitpoints to any creature

inside or outside thus unicorns aura

each creature of your choice in the aura

also regains hitpoints equal to your

druid level alright so what was the

Queen the back half of the question aha

does it affect delayed heal spells like

healing spirit all right so this funny

this sort of thing came up in the sage

advice session I just had there really

is very little answer for any question

that be that includes the words spells

like and the reason why I say that is D

and E is an exceptions based game and

each spell is designed to stand on its

own to use a spell you need to know the

general spell rules and what that spell

says and that’s it there is the

basically are not family of families of

spells that sort of have interlocking

effects so when we say delayed healing

spells ly

that whole category of delayed healing

is is that is a non-existent category

like so I I can’t answer a question

about that because it’s a category that

does not exist in the rules but I could

answer a question about healing spirit

okay so let’s now look at healing spirit

we’re getting to see the process here

two folks this is really really fast and

again I’m glad it came up because

sometimes people think oh if I

understand how this one spell works

that’s gonna affect how this other spell

works no they don’t have like the

darkness spell effects only the darkness

spell cure wounds affects only the cure

wound spell nothing in that spell the

way it’s worded or how it functions has

any effect whatsoever on any other spell

in the game it in terms of how those

other spells function alright so we’re

gonna hop over to healing spirit which

is also in Zenith ours guide this is a

spell that druids and rangers got it’s

the spirit that hangs out and people can

hop into it and so a lot of buzz around

this one yes yeah this is a spell that

is loved by a lot of people some groups

love it the way it’s written other

groups their experience particularly

when the spell is used outside of combat

their experience has been that it is it

is very potent potentially more potent

than we intended but I say potentially

because we’ve seen reports from many

groups that they have not experienced

the spell being in any way broken in

there and the way their group uses it

all right so healing spirit calls forth

this nature spirit hangs out and then

until the spell ends whenever you were a

creature you can see moves into the

spirit space for the first time on a

Turner starts its turn there you can

cause the spirit to restore 1d6 hip

points all right so you’re in the spirit

space you’re getting healed so the

question is what if you’re also in that

Unicorn space so now I’m going to pop

back to the Unicorn

all right here we are unicorn spirit

so the way these two are worded healing

spirit is indeed a spell that you cast

using a spell slot assuming you did so

you know this is this is as opposed to

if you cast it from a scroll or a magic

item because again the Unicorn spirit

specifies you get its benefit only if

you cast the spell using a spell slot so

if you cast healing spirit and did so

using a spell slot it can interact with

the Unicorn spirit okay yeah you heard

it here folks

unicorn spirit and healing spirit can

can work together alright and indeed

they’re both druid options it works one

of the things we were doing in zennith

arts guide with some of these new

options was giving some beefier healing

options to druids because we know of

course the the classic healer in D&D is

the cleric but many people like to get

healing into their game through other

classes sometimes the bard sometimes the

druid the paladin the ranger and so we

looking at the options available to

druids and rangers in particular in the

players handbook we thought in tanta

thirds guide we can we can beat them up

a little bit alright this I think is a

this is an interesting one it’s dealing

with action economy from woods yeah

three five one says does casting a spell

from a magical item for example a SIL

liar does this count as the use an

object action or the casting a spell

action and would the former allow the

casting of a spell as a bonus action

okay so when you use a magic item you

are not using the cast a spell action or

they use an object or an item action

you’re actually using the using magic

item action which is an action

introduced in the Dungeon Master’s guide

the dmg specifies that using a magic

item is an exceptional thing all on its

own

so now the question though was let’s say

you you’re using a magic item and by

means of that magic item like an Astra

meant of the barns you cast a spell

right so then the question is how does

that interact with the bonus action

rules because as many of you know when

you cast a bonus action spell on your

term and this sometimes this confuses

people because people might hear the

word bonus action and think we mean that

in just a general English terms of like

it you know a something that is in some

way an extra actions we’re only talking

about spells that in their casting

timeline say one bonus action so if you

cast one of those special spells you

can’t cast any other spells on your turn

unless those that spelled the other

spell you cast with your action is a

contra right so I’m going to the

specific wording if my computer will

this is a great question by the way yes

really really like this question and I

think this can be very clarifying

yeah because bonus the bonus action

rules are definitely something ever

since we launched the game that people

have wondered about and so here we go

here are the bonus action rules and we

see that it says simply you can’t cast

another spell during the same turn

except for a cam trip with a casting

time of one action all right I went to

the specific wording because here’s the

thing it nowhere makes mention of the

cast a spell action it says you’re

casting a spell I make this distinction

and this confuses people sometimes

because actions especially the canonical

actions in the combat rules they all

have proper names and you know that

you’re using that action when you see

that happen you see that proper name

with the letters capitalized so there’s

actually a number of things in the game

that could involve casting a spell the

cast a spell action is one of the ways

that you can cast a spell but also there

are magic items that will allow you to

cast a spell there are also certain

monster abilities that might involve the

casting of a spell and those special

actions and there are also some class

features that that people have that cast

that involve casting a spell but it only

is that cast a spell action if you see

cast a spell with capital letters same

thing is true for the attack action

you’re only taking the attack action if

you see it specifically referred to as

the attack action capital A if you’re

just making there all sorts of things in

the game that involve you making an

attack it’s including there are some

spells that involve you making an attack

but those spells are not an instance of

the attack action so let’s circle back

around to the question the answer is the

bonus action rule in the spell casting

rules applies basically no matter how

you’re casting a spell whether it’s by

means of the cast a spell action you’re

using a magic item or something else if

you if you if you cast a bonus action

spell this rule then suddenly is in

force alright that uh that is very

helpful to consider so even with the

attack action like you’re talking about

booming blade is part of an attack but

not the attack action therefore extra

attack I’m assuming would not apply

since it’s not part of the attack action

correct yeah booming blade you’re

typically going to cast as a part of the

cast a spell action and booming blade as

you say includes within it an attack but

the sort of door you walked through to

get to that attack was the cast a spell

action why not the attack action alright

and again you always will know which

action is going on when you see those

capital letters and if you don’t see

them you’re not taking that action like

you only are taking the dash action for

instance if you see dash with the

capital D not every kid not everything

in the game that might you know it

exceptionally let you move extra

distance that is not that is not

necessarily an instance of the dash

action we actually get this on D&D

beyond a good bit where

someone is saying that we should – we

tooltip action types and so people will

say hey here’s the word – or here is the

word attack and we should be tool

tipping that but we actually key off of

whether it is that proper usage with the

capitalization so right right sense

alright this is another interesting

question that I’m gonna open up just a

little bit it’s specifically about

errata for Morton Kamen’s telephones and

you know when is that coming and they’re

they’re pointing out a couple of things

that look like they probably need to be

fixed and so just a broader question

about how does the errata and the you

know edit cycle work once a book is

published so we as soon as a book is out

and we get copies of our books before

they’re released out into the wild

we are already start using them not only

are we are we using them as reference

for other work we’re doing but we are

using them as DMS and players ourselves

because all of us who work on the game

are constantly playing it and so we will

occasionally in our just own reference

work and also our use of those books

discover something that isn’t what it

should be

we’re also constantly listening to the

community whether that’s on Twitter or

reddit or on the Facebook group or

elsewhere and we basically gather data

and then we investigate sort of the

different potential issues and see is

this a real issue or not then once we’ve

determined if there are real issues that

need to be corrected I will prepare a

list of Corrections that we then work

into the next printing of the book where

we have a large enough window of time to

make changes have those changes make it

into the published book and then at that

point we release a rata one of the

reasons why I have us wait to release

the errata until the corrections appear

in a print product is I don’t want there

to be a situation where there’s kind of

a phantom version of the game that is

not actually represented by any of the

books that represents the game I want

you to be able to you know somewhere out

there there is a book that actually has

this rule that we say in the cerrado

document is the the correction we do

have a couple of things in Morden

cannons that look like potential issues

but right now the list is very short all

right I’ve had several people touch on

this topic and it’s not necessarily

rules-based but I’m gonna go ahead and

ask it because it looks like there’s a

good bit of interest someone asked a

little earlier about kind of a canine

type race then we’re getting another

question about are there plans for any

other beast folk type in races like the

Tabac see that maybe Mouse folk or

rabbit right right yeah so we find there

is pretty much an insatiable appetite

for anthropomorphic species to play I

like them I mean they’re they’re fun

they’re relatable I think one reason why

people often like animal folk of various

types is we with many of these animals

experience them in the real world and so

we already have a sense of what their

personalities might be like and so you

know it’s easy to imagine making a

person who has some of the

characteristics of those of those

animals so when it comes to new races

whether it’s you know these animal folk

or others we always look for just you

know when is a sensible time in terms of

the stories we’re telling to introduce

such folk we also you know look ahead in

our schedule to see do we have more sort

of general interest and eBooks coming

like Zanna thar’s guide or Morton Canaan

stone the foes where it might make sense

to introduce them so we’re always sort

of keeping an eye on what might what

what we might introduce in the future

honestly we have chatted before of you

know well what if we just had a kind of

all-purpose animal folk race where you

just you know please sub-races yeah the

sub races or certain traits would allow

you to build almost any type of

anthropomorphic person visit interesting

concept yeah the downside of that is

that that could become very abstract

without us giving

a media for each animal type the way we

were able to do with say the turtles in

the total package where we not only gave

you a playable version but we were able

to delve a little bit into their culture

we gave you a little adventure having to

do with them I think there’s something

to be said for both approaches but

definitely I’ll just say we hear you

many of us on staff like the animal folk

all right I I could imagine them coming

for years to come and I’m so already

saying there’s a chance yes there is a

chance and I just speaking of born

Canaan’s Thoma foes we’re in the

bestiary there are the gift the hippo

folk from originally who appeared in

spell jammer we already of course are

hearing a lot of people saying yes

absolutely all right we are just about

out of time possibly the most important

question that I’ve seen asked here how

many licks to the center of the Tipsy

top so I think I am I am usually like

the owl who in the in those old ads for

those who would maybe lick once twice

and then bite there you go you heard it

yes it’s it’s like once twice bite

that’s how many licks it takes to get to

the center we are out of time thank you

Jeremy for joining us thank you for

giving us a peek into the process there

it is incredibly important obviously to

go back to the rules anytime there are

questions I know that you use rules has

written quite a bit and then we’ve even

talked before about you know the spirit

of the rules sometimes and that thing

that you started off with that rule

number zero is a fundamental rule but

thank you very much for joining us