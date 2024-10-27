Commander’s Strike states that you can forgo…

@djmor693Commander’s Strike – States that you can forgo one of your attacks and use a bonus action. Is that supposed to be an or ? The "and" is supposed to be an "and."
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2016
@djmor693So to do a commander’s strike, one would have to use 1 of the attacks, a bonus action and another player’s reaction? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 20, 2016
Does the fighter with commander’s strike have to be able to attack a creature in order to use this maneuver? I ask because my fighter was not in ranger of anyone so I figured I would give the ranger another attack. The DM felt that I had to actually be able to attack a creature but I read it as I was give my attack to another character that could attack. Just curious the correct way to use this maneuver.
the correct way is for you to forgo one of your attacks and use your bonus action to choose a friendly creature that can see or hear you, that ally can use his reaction to make one weapon attack
he can attack anything as normal, he can attack creatures out of your range or even creature you didn’t even know about