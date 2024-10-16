@JeremyECrawford If you have levels of Monk 1/Bladesinger 4, do you stack the Intelligence AC bonus on top of the normal Monk Dex+Wis? — Christopher Goto (@Umbralatro) June 28, 2016

A bonus applies as long as you don't already have a bonus from the same feature/effect. #DnD https://t.co/G1cgx0yZwh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2016

@PerestaMASo does that mean no? Just like when you try to combine monk with mage armor? That means yes. A bonus goes on top of an AC calculation. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 27, 2016