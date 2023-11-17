Combining Aid

@JeremyECrawford Can the Aid spell be used on a target multiple times? Are its hps considered healing? Could they wake an ally from 0hp?
The effect of a spell like aid can't be stacked on a single target. See "Combining Magical Effects" (PH, 205). https://t.co/7aVo9F2pvO
@JeremyECrawford could I re-increase current HP(not max) while Aid still active? PH,205:"The most potent effect from those castings applies"
The rule on combining magical effects applies only when the effects have the same name. Cure wounds =/= aid #DnD https://t.co/GGeiirPM1X
@exentrik137 @trueDaleCooper As a dm, would you allow researching a different but identical to another spell just to double dip? Definitely not.
@trueDaleCooperSorry I meant with a second casting of Aid. Max HP increases don’t stack for sure, but maybe current HP still increases? A spell's effects aren't meant to be picked apart like that.
