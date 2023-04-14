Circle of the Shepherd: does the Mighty Summoner class feature work on beasts upon which the Awaken spell is cast?

Rules question for @JeremyECrawford. I checked the Sage Advice first. A player in my game is a Circle of the Shepherd Druid. Does the Mighty Summoner class feature work on beasts upon which the Awaken spell is cast? Such as a Giant Wolf or Giant Scorpion?
— Patrice (@mikeroftholmes) February 21, 2018
The Mighty Summoner feature benefits beasts or fey you summon or create with a spell. The awaken spell doesn't summon or create beasts or fey. #DnD https://t.co/Y8vb3M5wF0
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 21, 2018
Would giant insect count? Yes I know the wording says transform. No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018