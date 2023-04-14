Can bards make spell scrolls?

Using the downtime rules, any spellcaster can create a spell scroll. See the "Dungeon Master's Guide" ("Crafting a Magic Item," p. 128) for more information. "Xanathar's Guide to Everything" ("Scribing a Spell Scroll," p. 133) contains an alternative method. #DnD https://t.co/ne4pfGkzFp

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 7, 2018