Chris Perkins at PAX East 2016!

@ChrisPerkinsDnD will you be signing any autographs at #PAXEast2016 ? My DMG needs to be inked by the master. — Joshua Smith (@DarthSmitty1138) April 19, 2016

Yes. I'll be "walking the line" before the D&D live game, silver pen in hand! https://t.co/a9xgd6cqL9 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 19, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD any chance you'll be around on Saturday for autographs, too? Thx in advance! — Michael Davidson (@MikeADavidson) April 19, 2016