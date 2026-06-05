Chris Perkins at PAX East 2016!

@ChrisPerkinsDnD will you be signing any autographs at #PAXEast2016 ? My DMG needs to be inked by the master.
— Joshua Smith (@DarthSmitty1138) April 19, 2016
Yes. I'll be "walking the line" before the D&D live game, silver pen in hand! https://t.co/a9xgd6cqL9
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 19, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD any chance you'll be around on Saturday for autographs, too? Thx in advance!
— Michael Davidson (@MikeADavidson) April 19, 2016
Yes. I have one panel on Saturday. Otherwise I'll be around, setting fire to stuff. https://t.co/b385v5ur9N
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 19, 2016