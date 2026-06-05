Can you fight with eyes closed to avoid Medusa gaze?

@JeremyECrawford 1/2 A player who fight with eyes closed to avoid medusa gaze, asks in his round to move in a grid column and attack normaly
— Lexar (@Lexar131) March 13, 2016
With your eyes closed, you're blinded. No effect on movement. See "Unseen Attackers and Targets" (PH, 194). #DnD https://t.co/ko8gO5KH3N
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Blinded creatures fail ability checks that require sight. Would this affect their ability to DEX spell save. RAW check/save
— Mark Weber (@TheEftwo) March 15, 2016
Ability checks & saving throws aren't the same. See the Sage Advice Compendium on this: https://t.co/BHncQ3ly4J #DnD https://t.co/O5eDeAYU6G
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2016