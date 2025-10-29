@ChrisPerkinsDnD which of the old school settings would you like to see make a returnto the product line?
For me it is Al-Qadim
— Trevor J Edgar (@tjedgar) October 6, 2015
Spelljammer is too "out there" for most folks, so I'll say Planescape (which is touched on in the core rulebooks). https://t.co/vVcbp7xcFq
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @tjedgar 5e love for Planescape would be awesome
— Donnie Kendall (@dwkendall) October 6, 2015
We put modrons in the MONSTER MANUAL just for you, although granted, they were around long before Planescape. https://t.co/h6yBypFThr
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @tjedgar it's likely my players are going to be visiting Sigil soon(ish).
— Donnie Kendall (@dwkendall) October 6, 2015
I had a story idea that would've blown away a big chunk of the "donut city." Luckily, that idea died on the vine. https://t.co/8A9mNdS7R9
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Did the Lady of Pain get hungry and take a bite out of Sigil?
— kired (@Kired25) October 6, 2015
The Lady of Pain is mysterious and inscrutable. Also pointy. https://t.co/MFcLmIXn4r
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @tjedgar I remember hearing about spelljammer when I was a kid. never played. Though I always wanted to.
— Malanthor (@Malanthor) October 6, 2015
ORCS … IN … SPACE!!! https://t.co/vumZXZy7X6
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will we ever see another Spelljammer book?
— Operation Just Claus (@drwenski) January 2, 2016
Can't say, but I'm a longtime fan of the setting. I ran a Spelljammer campaign that lasted for 5 years. https://t.co/f0Uh3njBva
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 2, 2016
One thought on “Chris ❤️ Spelljammer and Planescape”
My vote would be for Mystara. Still have just about everything produced for the setting.