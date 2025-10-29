Chris ❤️ Spelljammer and Planescape

@ChrisPerkinsDnD which of the old school settings would you like to see make a returnto the product line? For me it is Al-Qadim — Trevor J Edgar (@tjedgar) October 6, 2015

Spelljammer is too "out there" for most folks, so I'll say Planescape (which is touched on in the core rulebooks). https://t.co/vVcbp7xcFq — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @tjedgar 5e love for Planescape would be awesome — Donnie Kendall (@dwkendall) October 6, 2015

We put modrons in the MONSTER MANUAL just for you, although granted, they were around long before Planescape. https://t.co/h6yBypFThr — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @tjedgar it's likely my players are going to be visiting Sigil soon(ish). — Donnie Kendall (@dwkendall) October 6, 2015

I had a story idea that would've blown away a big chunk of the "donut city." Luckily, that idea died on the vine. https://t.co/8A9mNdS7R9 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Did the Lady of Pain get hungry and take a bite out of Sigil? — kired (@Kired25) October 6, 2015

The Lady of Pain is mysterious and inscrutable. Also pointy. https://t.co/MFcLmIXn4r — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @tjedgar I remember hearing about spelljammer when I was a kid. never played. Though I always wanted to. — Malanthor (@Malanthor) October 6, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will we ever see another Spelljammer book? — Operation Just Claus (@drwenski) January 2, 2016