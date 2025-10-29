Incapacitate flying creature

@JeremyECrawford If I Incapacitate (Hypnotic Pattern) a flying creature unsupported by magic/hover, does it crash to the ground?
— Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) September 25, 2015
A flyer falls if its speed is reduced to 0 and it isn't hovering or being held aloft by magic (PH, 191). #DnD https://t.co/Asbr2NjzjX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 6, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Does incapacitate qualify? An incapacitated creature has no movement actions, but its speed isn't specifically changed to 0
— Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) October 6, 2015
Being incapacitated doesn't immobilize you. #DnD https://t.co/gxHlMyVk4D
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 14, 2015
@EdKruze Going back to your original question, hypnotic pattern does reduce your speed to 0, so if you're flying, the spell can drop you.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 14, 2015
Can a character with flight speed (winged aasimars, avariels, or winged tieflings) stop their fall as a reaction if falling of a cliff or into a pit trap, while walking?