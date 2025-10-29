Incapacitate flying creature

@JeremyECrawford If I Incapacitate (Hypnotic Pattern) a flying creature unsupported by magic/hover, does it crash to the ground? — Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) September 25, 2015

A flyer falls if its speed is reduced to 0 and it isn't hovering or being held aloft by magic (PH, 191). #DnD https://t.co/Asbr2NjzjX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 6, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Does incapacitate qualify? An incapacitated creature has no movement actions, but its speed isn't specifically changed to 0 — Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) October 6, 2015