Charming Vampire

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Is there a limit to the number of creatures a Vampire can Charm at once? — Karl Arrenon (@quiet_droid) November 19, 2015

The vampire targets one humanoid at a time. However, it can repeat the action and have multiple creatures charmed. https://t.co/QVt7bVS7Uu — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 20, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What if the vampire uses a hall of mirrors setup? Can he charm multiple people then? — Auburn Elvis (@AuburnElvis) November 20, 2015

There is no limit on the number of creatures a vampire can have charmed at once. #DnD https://t.co/irl11CQqni — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015

@AuburnElvis @ChrisPerkinsDnD I thought a vampire's reflection did not show in mirrors? — Nicholai Bush (@cykonetic) January 4, 2016