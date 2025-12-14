The Complete Bard & Fighter Handbook

This month’s Unearthed Arcana is up! The highly scientific process of picking which feats to convert took four steps.

Step 1: Walk over to our library of D&D books.

Step 2: Flip through the Complete books until I found a few kits I wanted to update.

Step 3: Design the damn things.

Step 4: Email them to an editor for the actual, hard work of making this stuff (in other words, make it coherent and useful).

Enjoy!

Posted by Mike Mearls, Game Designer and World Builder on Monday, January 4, 2016