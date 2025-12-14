Ancient players! (like me)
There’s a gorgeous Unearthed Arcana article by Master Mike: 2 new Bard class options and 2 fighter class options converted directly from Advanced Dungeons&Dragons 2nd edition – The Complete Fighter’s Handbook Kits
Here in details:
- Bard: College of Swords – Blade Flourish, Defensive Flourish, Trick Shooter’s Flourish, Unnerving Flourish
-
Bard: College of Satire – Tumbling Fool, Fool’s Insight, Fool’s Luck
From the classic PHBR1 The Complete Fighter’s Handbook
- Fighter: Cavalier – Born to the Saddle, Combat Superiority, Ferocious Charger, Relentless
-
You can download this new UA pdf file here:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/04_UA_Classics_Revisited.pdf
This month’s Unearthed Arcana is up! The highly scientific process of picking which feats to convert took four steps.
Step 1: Walk over to our library of D&D books.
Step 2: Flip through the Complete books until I found a few kits I wanted to update.
Step 3: Design the damn things.
Step 4: Email them to an editor for the actual, hard work of making this stuff (in other words, make it coherent and useful).
Enjoy!
Posted by Mike Mearls, Game Designer and World Builder on Monday, January 4, 2016
2 thoughts on “The Complete Bard & Fighter Handbook”
for the Scout archetype for fighter, didn’t you, um, forget an archetype feature at level 7? or is gaining an extra dice/terrain sufficient that you feel it’s balanced? all of the other fighter archetypes gain a unique feature at level 7, but this unearthed arcana forgot that?
Epic D BT
try to ask directly to Master Mike that created Scout via twitter